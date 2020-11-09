NEW YORK — Spiced rum brand Captain Morgan is entering the meat category with a new line of sausages in chicken and pork formats.

The Diageo subsidiary partnered with 3 Little Pigs LLC, a subsidiary of Village Gourmet, to launch the sausages, which are infused with its Original Spiced Rum. The products will be produced at 3 Little Pigs’ recently acquired Longhini Sausage facility in New Haven, Conn.

Beanstalk, Diageo’s global brand extension licensing agency, secured the partnership.

The sausages are available in several varieties, including Spicy Pork and Chicken Caribbean Jerk, made with Captain Morgan’s blend of Caribbean-inspired spices, and slightly sweet Citrus Mojo, made with a Cuban-inspired blend of orange, lime and garlic. Additional formats and flavors, such as patties, precooked and snack formats, will launch in late 2020 and early 2021, the companies said.

“The goal of our licensing program for Captain Morgan is to create infectiously fun and memorable experiences,” said Declan Hassett, senior licensing manager at Diageo. “This partnership with 3 Little Pigs allows us to recruit new members of the Captain’s crew and to bring consumers more fun with The Captain beyond spirits. We’re excited to have Captain Morgan enter the meat aisle and to bring consumers a delicious new way to grill at home.”

Captain Morgan sausages are available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 to $5.49.